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Haryana's Metro Boom: Transit Growth and Future Expansions

Haryana's urban transit system experienced significant growth in 2025-26, with metro ridership increasing by 13.55%. Financial performance was strong, with fare revenue rising alongside a doubling of non-fare revenue. New metro projects are in progress, enhancing transport connectivity in Gurugram, Faridabad, and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:57 IST
Haryana's Metro Boom: Transit Growth and Future Expansions
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's urban transit system exhibited a notable uptick in 2025-26, with the metro network seeing a 13.55% rise in ridership, according to the state's statement on Thursday. This was discussed in the 64th board meeting of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), led by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

From April 2025 to February 2026, the metro network carried over 1.74 crore passengers, a jump from the previous year's 1.53 crore. July marked the highest growth at 22.93%. Fare revenue increased by 12.64%, and non-fare revenue surged by 108%, leading to an operating surplus for Rapid Metro.

Future transit initiatives include naming rights auctions and expanded advertisement opportunities to boost HMRTC's finances. Metro expansions are underway in Gurugram and Faridabad, as well as the proposed Delhi-Kundli extension. These projects reflect a successful transport strategy and increasing public transport usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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