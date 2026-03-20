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Kashi's Divine Dawn: The First Ganga Aarti by Temple Trust

The grand Ganga Aarti organized by the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust at Lalita Ghat began during Chaitra Navratri. The event, attended by several dignitaries, marked the first time the temple trust hosted such a ceremony, aiming to strengthen public faith and preserve Sanatan traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:34 IST
Kashi's Divine Dawn: The First Ganga Aarti by Temple Trust
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  • India

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has launched its first organized Ganga Aarti at Lalita Ghat, marking a significant spiritual event during Chaitra Navratri. The ceremony, initiated with traditional fervor, saw participation from high-profile dignitaries including Minister Ravindra Jaiswal and local politicians Neelkanth Tiwari and Avadhesh Singh.

The temple trust, fulfilling a longstanding desire of Lord Vishweshwar's devotees, transformed Lalita Ghat on the banks of the Ganga into a vibrant scene of devotion. Attendees, immersed in the spiritual ambiance, rhythmically clapped and chanted "Jai Maa Ganga," enriching the evening with a profound sense of spiritual energy.

This initiative, featuring nightly aartis at 6 PM, aims to rejuvenate public faith and uphold the traditions of Sanatan Dharma. It serves not only as a religious observance but also as an innovative approach to sacred practices, drawing thousands to partake in this devotional experience.

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