Kashi's Divine Dawn: The First Ganga Aarti by Temple Trust

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has launched its first organized Ganga Aarti at Lalita Ghat, marking a significant spiritual event during Chaitra Navratri. The ceremony, initiated with traditional fervor, saw participation from high-profile dignitaries including Minister Ravindra Jaiswal and local politicians Neelkanth Tiwari and Avadhesh Singh.

The temple trust, fulfilling a longstanding desire of Lord Vishweshwar's devotees, transformed Lalita Ghat on the banks of the Ganga into a vibrant scene of devotion. Attendees, immersed in the spiritual ambiance, rhythmically clapped and chanted "Jai Maa Ganga," enriching the evening with a profound sense of spiritual energy.

This initiative, featuring nightly aartis at 6 PM, aims to rejuvenate public faith and uphold the traditions of Sanatan Dharma. It serves not only as a religious observance but also as an innovative approach to sacred practices, drawing thousands to partake in this devotional experience.