Escalating Energy Strikes: Tensions Heat Up Between U.S., Israel, and Iran

President Donald Trump has urged Israel to cease attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure following a calamity of retaliatory strikes that have sent global energy prices soaring, thus intensifying the ongoing conflict.

The situation escalated after Iran countered an Israeli attack on a major gas field, targeting Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, creating severe damage. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's crucial Red Sea port experienced aggression, highlighting the vulnerability of the Gulf's strategic energy assets.

Amid these tensions, Trump informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from targeting energy facilities, a move underscoring the political ramifications of rising fuel costs and search for solutions as allies pledge support to secure the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)