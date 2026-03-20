Supreme Court Quashes Frivolous Copyright Case Against Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh

The Supreme Court has quashed proceedings against filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, accused of copyright infringement over his 2016 film, 'Kahaani 2'.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe deemed the allegations as 'manifestly frivolous.' The decision overturned previous judgments from the Jharkhand High Court and a Hazaribagh magistrate, which had refused to dismiss the case.

The complaint, lodged by Umesh Prasad Mehta, claimed unauthorized similarities between Ghosh's film and his script. However, the court noted that Ghosh's work was registered before Mehta's, negating the infringement claim. It highlighted a lack of substantial evidence in Mehta's accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)