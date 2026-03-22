Major Interstate Drug Trafficking Kingpin Arrested in Kathua

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Himachal Pradesh police have arrested Vijay Kumar, known as VK, from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. The arrest is linked to a seizure incident from October involving 6 kg of charas in Kangra district.

Following the initial arrest of three individuals, police investigations identified Shubhkaran from Jawali in Kangra as the supplier, who was apprehended in Chandigarh earlier this month. The supply chain was traced to VK, who was captured by the Crime Investigation Agency from his home.

This operation marks a substantial victory for law enforcement against an extensive interstate drug network spanning Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)