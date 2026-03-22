PM Modi: India's Longest-Serving Leader Achieves Historic Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially become the longest-serving head of government in India's storied history, marking 8,931 days in leadership roles. This unprecedented milestone was the centerpiece of praise and congratulations from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu shared that Modi's leadership reflects visionary dedication and has significantly contributed to the nation's progress. Naidu's comments were part of a post on 'X', highlighting Modi's forward-thinking vision of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047.'

IT Minister Nara Lokesh echoed Naidu's sentiments, lauding the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to public service. Modi's tenure, marked by clarity and focus on long-term growth, continues to inspire millions of Indians.