Left Menu

PM Modi: India's Longest-Serving Leader Achieves Historic Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving head of government in India's history, surpassing 8,931 days. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh congratulated Modi, praising his leadership and dedication to national progress. Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' inspires the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:50 IST
PM Modi: India's Longest-Serving Leader Achieves Historic Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially become the longest-serving head of government in India's storied history, marking 8,931 days in leadership roles. This unprecedented milestone was the centerpiece of praise and congratulations from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu shared that Modi's leadership reflects visionary dedication and has significantly contributed to the nation's progress. Naidu's comments were part of a post on 'X', highlighting Modi's forward-thinking vision of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047.'

IT Minister Nara Lokesh echoed Naidu's sentiments, lauding the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to public service. Modi's tenure, marked by clarity and focus on long-term growth, continues to inspire millions of Indians.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026