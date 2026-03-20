Left Menu

Pakhala Dibasa: Celebrating Odia Culture and Culinary Heritage

Odisha celebrated 'Pakhala Dibasa' to honor the traditional Odia dish 'Pakhala' and highlight its cultural significance. The event aimed to promote Odia food globally, attempting a Guinness World Record with 1,177 kg of pakhala. The celebration united Odias worldwide, emphasizing cultural pride amid modernity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:27 IST
Pakhala Dibasa: Celebrating Odia Culture and Culinary Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha marked 'Pakhala Dibasa' with celebrations highlighting the cultural and culinary significance of 'Pakhala,' a traditional Odia dish. The event saw participation from political leaders and aimed to popularize Odia food globally, with an attempt to set a Guinness World Record by preparing 1,177 kg of pakhala.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed that pakhala is more than just food; it represents the state's heritage and lifestyle. The event is celebrated by Odia communities worldwide, promoting cultural unity among Odias living abroad and showcasing the dish's importance in daily life and religious rituals.

With the Tourism department's support, the occasion attracted international attention, bringing together Odias in 15 countries via virtual channels. The Chief Minister connected the celebration to his vision for a 'Viksit Odiaha' by 2036, reinforcing the government's aim to preserve ancient culture while advancing modernity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026