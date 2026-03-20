Pakhala Dibasa: Celebrating Odia Culture and Culinary Heritage

Odisha marked 'Pakhala Dibasa' with celebrations highlighting the cultural and culinary significance of 'Pakhala,' a traditional Odia dish. The event saw participation from political leaders and aimed to popularize Odia food globally, with an attempt to set a Guinness World Record by preparing 1,177 kg of pakhala.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed that pakhala is more than just food; it represents the state's heritage and lifestyle. The event is celebrated by Odia communities worldwide, promoting cultural unity among Odias living abroad and showcasing the dish's importance in daily life and religious rituals.

With the Tourism department's support, the occasion attracted international attention, bringing together Odias in 15 countries via virtual channels. The Chief Minister connected the celebration to his vision for a 'Viksit Odiaha' by 2036, reinforcing the government's aim to preserve ancient culture while advancing modernity.

(With inputs from agencies.)