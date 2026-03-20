Mahanadi Riverfront: Transforming Odisha's Tourism Landscape

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has urged immediate commencement of the Mahanadi Riverfront Project, valued at Rs 210 crore. This significant tourism initiative will be located on 426 acres along the Mahanadi riverbank in Cuttack.

The project aims to blend ecological conservation with tourism, dedicating 284 acres to a green belt as per National Green Tribunal guidelines. The remaining 142 acres will feature attractions such as Odisha Haat, a heritage village, and various recreational facilities.

Majhi emphasized the project's potential as a nationwide tourist draw, advising officials to study the Sabarmati Riverfront development. Additional ideas include a cruise ship service and further beautification of the Mahanadi banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)