Vice Chancellor's Authority Overruled: High Court Quashes Professor's Charge Sheet

The Uttarakhand High Court has declared that the Vice-Chancellor of Govind Ballabh Pant University lacked the authority to issue a charge sheet against a professor, resulting in the court directing the withdrawal of the document.

A division bench, led by Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, considered a petition filed by Professor Shivendra Kashyap, who is also the Coordinator of the DST-TEC. The case illuminated a breach of rules that designate the appointing authority as the disciplinary authority under the Uttarakhand Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2003.

The Advocate appearing for Kashyap argued that the charge sheet, issued by the Chief Personnel Officer on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, violated statutory protocols. The court underscored that the Vice-Chancellor was not authorized to issue the charge sheet, a duty reserved for the designated disciplinary authority. Furthermore, it was clarified that any future charge sheet should adhere to legal statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)