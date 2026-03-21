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Lin Yu-ting Cleared to Compete in Female Category

Olympic gold medalist Lin Yu-ting has been allowed to compete in the female category at World Boxing events after an appeal. Lin was previously involved in a gender-eligibility dispute. Both Lin and Algerian boxer Imane Khelif won gold at the Paris Games in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 00:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 00:32 IST
Lin Yu-ting Cleared to Compete in Female Category

Olympic gold medalist Lin Yu-ting is back in the ring after being cleared to compete in the female category at World Boxing events, following a successful appeal by Taiwan's federation, the governing body announced Friday.

Lin, 30, was embroiled in a heated gender-eligibility debate alongside Algeria's Imane Khelif during the 2024 Paris Games. Both athletes secured gold medals amid controversy.

World Boxing introduced mandatory sex testing for women at its world championships last year, leading Lin to withdraw. However, the governing body now confirms her eligibility for the Asian Championships in Mongolia, appreciating her approach to the appeals process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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