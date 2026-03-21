Lin Yu-ting Cleared to Compete in Female Category

Olympic gold medalist Lin Yu-ting is back in the ring after being cleared to compete in the female category at World Boxing events, following a successful appeal by Taiwan's federation, the governing body announced Friday.

Lin, 30, was embroiled in a heated gender-eligibility debate alongside Algeria's Imane Khelif during the 2024 Paris Games. Both athletes secured gold medals amid controversy.

World Boxing introduced mandatory sex testing for women at its world championships last year, leading Lin to withdraw. However, the governing body now confirms her eligibility for the Asian Championships in Mongolia, appreciating her approach to the appeals process.

(With inputs from agencies.)