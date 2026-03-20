CBS News Radio: End of an Era

CBS News is closing its iconic radio service after nearly a century, attributing the decision to economic challenges and a shift to digital platforms and podcasts. The service, which began in 1927, was a pioneering force, famously featuring Edward R Murrow's reports during World War II.

Despite efforts to sustain it, including attempts by current CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, the network found it unviable amid radical industry changes. The closure follows prior cuts in programming and accompanies the restructuring of its parent company, Paramount Global.

Radio, once a dominant news medium alongside newspapers, now lags behind digital and televised formats. The shutdown of CBS News Radio, which has provided content to around 700 stations, marks a cultural and historical loss, echoing the decline of traditional media.

(With inputs from agencies.)