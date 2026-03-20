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Cameron McEvoy Shatters 50m Freestyle Record in Shenzhen

Australia's Cameron McEvoy set a new world record for the men's 50 meters freestyle at the China Swimming Open, clocking 20.88 seconds. He broke the previous record set by Cesar Cielo in 2009. McEvoy credited his rigorous training and strength for achieving the remarkable feat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:48 IST
Cameron McEvoy Shatters 50m Freestyle Record in Shenzhen

In a landmark achievement at the China Swimming Open in Shenzhen, Australia's Cameron McEvoy has shattered the long-standing men's 50 meters freestyle world record. Clocking in at an impressive 20.88 seconds, McEvoy eclipsed Brazilian swimmer Cesar Cielo's 2009 record of 20.91 seconds.

Following the event, McEvoy enthusiastically shared insights into his rigorous training regimen, stating he was doing exceptional work ahead of the competition. Outperforming his previous personal best of 21.06 seconds to achieve 20.88 was an unreal experience for the swimmer.

Cielo, gracious in defeat, took to social media to congratulate McEvoy, acknowledging the Australian's lightning-fast performance. Cielo's record was part of an era marked by high-tech suits, now banned, that influenced many swimmer performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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