A Presidential Pilgrimage: Murmu's Sacred Tour of Govardhan

President Droupadi Murmu enriched her Uttar Pradesh visit with a stop at the revered Danghati Temple in Govardhan. While there, she participated in the aarti and executed the Govardhan Parikrama, engaging deeply with spiritual practices.

Among the rituals, Murmu conducted a 'mahabhishek' using traditional ingredients such as 11 kilograms of milk and honey. She received a ceremonial stole, prasad, and a silver idol of Giriraj Ji Maharaj.

Her visit extended to the Mukut Mukharbind Temple, where Murmu's presence was marked by spiritual performances. Her educational engagement included planting a banyan sapling and interacting with children involved in cultural programs, as Govardhan celebrated her presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)