A Presidential Pilgrimage: Murmu's Sacred Tour of Govardhan
President Droupadi Murmu visited the Danghati Temple in Govardhan during her Uttar Pradesh trip. Engaging in spiritual ceremonies, she performed a 'mahabhishek' and the Govardhan Parikrama. Murmu also visited temples, interacted with devotees, and planted a banyan sapling before departing for Delhi, concluding her three-day state visit.
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President Droupadi Murmu enriched her Uttar Pradesh visit with a stop at the revered Danghati Temple in Govardhan. While there, she participated in the aarti and executed the Govardhan Parikrama, engaging deeply with spiritual practices.
Among the rituals, Murmu conducted a 'mahabhishek' using traditional ingredients such as 11 kilograms of milk and honey. She received a ceremonial stole, prasad, and a silver idol of Giriraj Ji Maharaj.
Her visit extended to the Mukut Mukharbind Temple, where Murmu's presence was marked by spiritual performances. Her educational engagement included planting a banyan sapling and interacting with children involved in cultural programs, as Govardhan celebrated her presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)