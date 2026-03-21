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Remembering Chuck Norris: Iconic Star and Martial Arts Legend

Chuck Norris, famed for his role in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' and 'Expendables 2,' passed away on Thursday. Tributes poured in from notable figures like Donald Trump, Greg Abbott, Sylvester Stallone, and Benjamin Netanyahu, celebrating his impact on martial arts, film, and cultural identity as an American action icon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 15:59 IST
Remembering Chuck Norris: Iconic Star and Martial Arts Legend

Chuck Norris, the iconic action star famed for his roles in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' and 'Expendables 2,' has died, his family announced Thursday via Instagram. Known for his martial arts prowess and distinctive tough-guy persona, Norris's loss is felt across the entertainment and cultural spheres.

Among the early tributes, former President Donald Trump remembered Norris as a 'great guy' and a formidable opponent who contributed greatly to his field. Texas Governor Greg Abbott emphasized that the state had lost a 'legend,' highlighting Norris's influence on conservative principles and cultural identity in America.

Other luminaries, including Sylvester Stallone and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, praised Norris for his character and the indelible mark he left across various domains, from cinema to personal relationships. Chuck Norris's contributions resonate far beyond the screen, affirming his status as a martial arts icon and cherished public figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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