Left Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr in Uttar Pradesh: Celebration and Subdued Protest Amidst Tight Security

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Uttar Pradesh with both fervent joy and quiet protest. In Lucknow, Maulana Khalid Rasheed led prayers at Aishbagh Eidgah, calling for global peace. Shia communities wore black armbands against West Asia conflicts. Security was heightened, ensuring peaceful revelries amidst diverse gatherings in various cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:00 IST
Eid-ul-Fitr in Uttar Pradesh: Celebration and Subdued Protest Amidst Tight Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh witnessed widespread celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr, marked by joy and solemn protest in the face of global conflicts. In Lucknow, Maulana Khalid Rasheed led the main congregation at Aishbagh Eidgah, where worshippers prayed for peace, progress, and brotherhood.

Communities across the state observed the festival with enthusiasm but also wore black armbands to protest conflicts in West Asia, particularly highlighting the Shia community's muted celebrations in light of ongoing issues in Iran. This symbolic protest underscored calls for an end to global conflicts during the festive period.

Celebrations were conducted under tight security arrangements to maintain law and order. Political figures, religious leaders, and dignitaries gathered to reflect communal harmony, with special prayers for Muslims in conflict zones such as Palestine. Despite security concerns, the celebrations fostered unity and hope across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026