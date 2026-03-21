Eid-ul-Fitr in Uttar Pradesh: Celebration and Subdued Protest Amidst Tight Security
Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Uttar Pradesh with both fervent joy and quiet protest. In Lucknow, Maulana Khalid Rasheed led prayers at Aishbagh Eidgah, calling for global peace. Shia communities wore black armbands against West Asia conflicts. Security was heightened, ensuring peaceful revelries amidst diverse gatherings in various cities.
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On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh witnessed widespread celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr, marked by joy and solemn protest in the face of global conflicts. In Lucknow, Maulana Khalid Rasheed led the main congregation at Aishbagh Eidgah, where worshippers prayed for peace, progress, and brotherhood.
Communities across the state observed the festival with enthusiasm but also wore black armbands to protest conflicts in West Asia, particularly highlighting the Shia community's muted celebrations in light of ongoing issues in Iran. This symbolic protest underscored calls for an end to global conflicts during the festive period.
Celebrations were conducted under tight security arrangements to maintain law and order. Political figures, religious leaders, and dignitaries gathered to reflect communal harmony, with special prayers for Muslims in conflict zones such as Palestine. Despite security concerns, the celebrations fostered unity and hope across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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