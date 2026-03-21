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Chennaiyin FC Ready to Tackle Unbeaten Goa in Home Return

Chennaiyin FC aims to capitalize on their recent win against Kerala Blasters FC as they face unbeaten FC Goa in their first home game of the season. Head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda emphasizes team collaboration over individual focus, aiming for consistency and improved goal-scoring in the final third.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 15:56 IST
Chennaiyin FC Ready to Tackle Unbeaten Goa in Home Return
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Chennaiyin FC seeks to maintain their momentum as they prepare to host fourth-placed FC Goa in the Indian Super League on Sunday. The team's recent victory over Kerala Blasters FC marks a positive turn, credited in part to summer signing Imran Khan's critical goal.

Head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda conveyed the importance of building on recent successes, emphasizing a team-focused strategy over conventional man-marking. 'We work collectively to neutralize the opposition rather than concentrating on individuals,' Miranda commented, focusing on team dynamics for the upcoming match.

As Chennaiyin FC prepares to play before their home crowd for the first time this season, Miranda is optimistic about converting strategic adjustments into consistent results. The squad is looking to improve their impact in the final third, aiming to turn chances into goals and secure another valuable victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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