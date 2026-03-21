Ananya Panday Stuns in Rahul Mishra's Dragonfly-Themed Collection
Bollywood star Ananya Panday dazzled audiences at the Lakme Fashion Week 2026 with Rahul Mishra's 'White Gold' collection. Featuring dragonfly motifs and Supima cotton, the collection celebrated Mishra's 20-year career and focused on Indian textile heritage with a modern twist.
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Bollywood actress Ananya Panday captivated audiences at the Lakme Fashion Week 2026, where she walked the runway for celebrated Indian designer Rahul Mishra. The actress wore a stunning all-white ensemble that included a crisply detailed shirt with dragonfly embellishments, complemented by a glossy oversized blazer and a pleated ivory skirt.
'I love everything about what I'm wearing,' Panday commented after the show. The ensemble is part of Mishra's Fall/Winter 2026 collection, 'White Gold.' The collection, which marks Mishra's 20th anniversary in the fashion industry, featured oversized blazers, shirts, wide-leg pants, and skirts, all crafted with American-grown Supima cotton.
Celebrating his roots in handloom and embroidery, Mishra said, 'Twenty years ago, the GenNext platform gave me the courage to imagine a different future for Indian craft.' The show, a partnership with FDCI, highlighted textiles with strong and adaptive features, emphasizing dragonflies as symbols of natural beauty and utility in cotton fields.
(With inputs from agencies.)