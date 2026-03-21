Ananya Panday Stuns in Rahul Mishra's Dragonfly-Themed Collection

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday captivated audiences at the Lakme Fashion Week 2026, where she walked the runway for celebrated Indian designer Rahul Mishra. The actress wore a stunning all-white ensemble that included a crisply detailed shirt with dragonfly embellishments, complemented by a glossy oversized blazer and a pleated ivory skirt.

'I love everything about what I'm wearing,' Panday commented after the show. The ensemble is part of Mishra's Fall/Winter 2026 collection, 'White Gold.' The collection, which marks Mishra's 20th anniversary in the fashion industry, featured oversized blazers, shirts, wide-leg pants, and skirts, all crafted with American-grown Supima cotton.

Celebrating his roots in handloom and embroidery, Mishra said, 'Twenty years ago, the GenNext platform gave me the courage to imagine a different future for Indian craft.' The show, a partnership with FDCI, highlighted textiles with strong and adaptive features, emphasizing dragonflies as symbols of natural beauty and utility in cotton fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)