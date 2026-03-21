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Indian-Origin Texas Judge Convicted in High-Profile Campaign Finance Case

K P George, a judge of Indian origin in Texas, has been convicted of money laundering and now faces removal from office. Accused of misusing over $46,000 in campaign funds, George awaits sentencing on June 16. His conviction emphasizes the growing scrutiny on political figures in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:17 IST
Indian-Origin Texas Judge Convicted in High-Profile Campaign Finance Case
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An Indian-origin judge in Texas, K P George, was convicted of money laundering in a noted campaign finance case that has captured public attention.

The conviction, leading to George's removal after sentencing on June 16, highlights misuse of over $46,000 from his campaign for personal expenses.

Prosecutors allege these funds, redirected to personal accounts, were illicitly used for personal gains, with George's defense claiming the money as repayment for campaign loans. His conviction shows increasing scrutiny on political figures in Texas.

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