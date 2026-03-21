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Rahul Gandhi to Conclude Key Congress Training Camp in Jharkhand

Rahul Gandhi will visit Jharkhand on March 31 to conclude a training camp for newly elected Congress district chiefs. The camp, starting on March 22, is designed to equip 35 Odisha and 25 Jharkhand district presidents with organizational skills. Other key Congress leaders will also attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:15 IST
Rahul Gandhi to Conclude Key Congress Training Camp in Jharkhand
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to travel to Jharkhand on March 31 to participate in the concluding ceremony of a significant training camp designed for newly elected district chiefs of the party. A party functionary revealed this information on Saturday.

The training camp, organized from March 22 in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, targets district presidents from Jharkhand and Odisha. Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh stated that Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, will be present at the concluding ceremony.

Kamlesh explained that the camp aims to familiarize the district presidents with the intricacies of organizational responsibilities. Leaders such as Ajay Kumar Lallu from Odisha, Bhakta Charan Das, and K Raju will also grace the occasion. In addition to the training, participants will undertake a two-day field visit to interact with the local populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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