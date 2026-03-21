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Delhi's Zodiac Forest Initiative: Blending Culture and Ecology

The Delhi government is creating themed forests, or 'special vans', to enhance the city's green cover. These forests, based on zodiac signs, stars, and ancient traditions, aim to blend ecology with cultural significance. Planned locations include Central and South Ridge, promoting ecological value and cultural education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:15 IST
Delhi's Zodiac Forest Initiative: Blending Culture and Ecology
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The Delhi government is launching an ambitious project to develop a series of themed forests, or 'special vans', which incorporate zodiac signs, ancient traditions, and stars in an effort to increase the city's greenery.

These plantations, proposed for select areas of the Central and South Ridge, are designed to blend ecological development with cultural traditions, aiming to educate visitors while enriching the national capital's green spaces.

Initiatives include Ritu Van, Nakshatra Van, and more, each with a unique cultural or ecological theme. The program is expected to enhance plantations, add ecological value, and attract people to forest areas across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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