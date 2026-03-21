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Bravery in the Wild: Celebrating Young Heroes and Forest Guardians

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath honored children who bravely avoided leopard attacks, inspiring society on International Day of Forests. He also acknowledged forest personnel and social organizations for wildlife conservation efforts and distributed cheques to farmers under the Carbon Credit Project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:43 IST
Bravery in the Wild: Celebrating Young Heroes and Forest Guardians
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In a move to honor extraordinary bravery, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded children who faced leopard attacks with remarkable courage.

Recognizing their inspiring acts, Adityanath felicitated these young heroes at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan during the International Day of Forests celebration, where he also honored forest department personnel and social organizations for their contributions to forestry and wildlife conservation.

Among the honorees were Achche Lal and Tanu Singh, each having bravely thwarted leopard confrontations, along with forest staff and social workers receiving accolades for their commitment to preservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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