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Puducherry CM N Rangasamy Declares Assets Worth Rs 27.99 Crore

AINRC founder and Puducherry CM N Rangasamy has declared assets of Rs 27.99 crore in an affidavit to the Election Commission. His assets include non-agricultural land and residential buildings, while his liabilities total Rs 35 lakh. He filed nominations for the upcoming Assembly polls, seeking to retain his seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:06 IST
Puducherry CM N Rangasamy Declares Assets Worth Rs 27.99 Crore
N Rangasamy
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry's Chief Minister, N Rangasamy, has revealed his total assets amounting to Rs 27.99 crore, according to a recent affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.

The veteran leader owns immovable assets valued at Rs 27.78 crore, which include non-agricultural land and two residential buildings. His movable assets include two motorcycles, two cars, a gold ring, and a pearl chain.

Rangasamy, who owes a total of Rs 35 lakh to individuals, confirmed there are no criminal proceedings or government dues against him, nor do his family members possess any significant assets or liabilities. He has filed nominations for the Assembly elections in Thattanchavady and Mangalam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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