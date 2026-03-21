Puducherry CM N Rangasamy Declares Assets Worth Rs 27.99 Crore

Puducherry's Chief Minister, N Rangasamy, has revealed his total assets amounting to Rs 27.99 crore, according to a recent affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.

The veteran leader owns immovable assets valued at Rs 27.78 crore, which include non-agricultural land and two residential buildings. His movable assets include two motorcycles, two cars, a gold ring, and a pearl chain.

Rangasamy, who owes a total of Rs 35 lakh to individuals, confirmed there are no criminal proceedings or government dues against him, nor do his family members possess any significant assets or liabilities. He has filed nominations for the Assembly elections in Thattanchavady and Mangalam.

(With inputs from agencies.)