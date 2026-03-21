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Call for Inquiry: Unrest in Garo Hills Sparks Demand for Answers

Opposition leader Mukul Sangma calls for an independent commission to investigate violence in Garo Hills, raising concerns over order linked to tribal council elections. He suggests that government actions are inadequate, potentially worsening unrest, and emphasizes dialogue for lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:05 IST
Call for Inquiry: Unrest in Garo Hills Sparks Demand for Answers
  • Country:
  • India

Mukul Sangma, the leader of opposition in Meghalaya, has urged the state government to establish an independent commission to investigate the recent violence in the Garo Hills. He argues that this step is necessary to restore public trust and ensure accountability for the unrest sparked by the elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

The violence erupted due to demands by some civil groups representing the Garo community, seeking to bar non-tribals from contesting the GHADC polls. Tensions escalated following a meeting held in Phulbari by a former MLA, allegedly leading to broader conflicts.

Sangma emphasized that the state's initial response to the situation was insufficient, further complicating distress in the region. He highlighted the need for an inquiry to trace the developments leading to the violence and to identify the parties responsible for exacerbating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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