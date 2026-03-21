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Eid Celebrations Under Tension in West Delhi

In West Delhi's Uttam Nagar, Eid-ul-Fitr prayers took place under tight security following a localized clash that led to a man's death. Despite the tension, prayers were conducted peacefully, with residents praising police efforts. Authorities closely monitored the area to ensure safety and prevent the spread of rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:02 IST
Eid Celebrations Under Tension in West Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Uttam Nagar, West Delhi, occurred under heavy security as residents marked the festival days after a localized clash resulted in a fatality and heightened tensions.

Authorities, praised for their efforts by locals, were vigilant, detaining several individuals for provoking disturbances and enforcing identity checks at key points.

Despite the tense atmosphere, residents and community leaders maintained a spirit of harmony, commending the peacekeeping role of the police and hoping for communal unity amid the heightened presence of law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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