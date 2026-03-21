Eid Celebrations Under Tension in West Delhi

Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Uttam Nagar, West Delhi, occurred under heavy security as residents marked the festival days after a localized clash resulted in a fatality and heightened tensions.

Authorities, praised for their efforts by locals, were vigilant, detaining several individuals for provoking disturbances and enforcing identity checks at key points.

Despite the tense atmosphere, residents and community leaders maintained a spirit of harmony, commending the peacekeeping role of the police and hoping for communal unity amid the heightened presence of law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)