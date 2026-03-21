Rising Curtain: Theatre's Revival Among Youth

In a time when digital platforms are dominating entertainment, actor-singer Ila Arun celebrates the increased participation of youth in theatre, viewing it as a preservation of performing arts.

Arun, a jury member at the 21st Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), observes a shift towards theatre in smaller towns, driven partly by job opportunities. The festival, which commenced on March 19 at Kamani Auditorium, features 10 productions exploring varied themes like identity and politics.

Despite past perceptions of theatre offering limited careers, the current generation views it as a potential stepping stone to roles in film and OTT platforms, according to the 'Aarya' actor. The festival will culminate in the Meta Awards Night on March 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)