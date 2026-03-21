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Key Accused Apprehended in Rohit Shetty House Firing Case

Golu Pandit, a key suspect in the Rohit Shetty house firing case, was captured in Uttar Pradesh, increasing the arrest count to 14. Pandit will be transported to Mumbai for court proceedings, while current details indicate connections to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and other high-profile criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:41 IST
Key Accused Apprehended in Rohit Shetty House Firing Case
Rohit Shetty
  • Country:
  • India

A key suspect in the filmmaker Rohit Shetty house firing case was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. This arrest increases the total number of detained suspects in this high-profile case to 14.

The suspect, identified as Golu Pandit, was under the radar of the Mumbai Crime Branch working in conjunction with the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh. According to police, Pandit will be brought to Mumbai for a court appearance on Sunday, with further details to be disclosed upon his arrival.

The incident involved five shots fired at the Juhu residence of Shetty, one of which hit the glass of an interior gym. Police have linked the attack to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with gang member Shubham Lonkar claiming responsibility. Lonkar is also sought in other criminal cases, including the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique and a separate firing at Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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