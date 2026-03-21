National Unity at Stake: BVK Challenges Kerala’s Regionalism

As Kerala gears up for its polls on April 9, a key concern has emerged from the Bharatiya Vichara Kendram, a Sangh-affiliated think tank based in Thiruvananthapuram. The organization stresses threats to national unity, dubbing it 'narrow regionalism' and urging collective action to counteract this trend.

The BVK resolution pointed fingers at both the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front for weakening national ties. These fronts, it claimed, opposed several central government measures, including the abrogation of Article 370, reflecting a challenge to the national interest.

Criticism was also directed at Kerala's handling of central welfare schemes and legislative proposals like the Citizenship Amendment Act. The BVK urged patriotic citizens to stay vigilant and resist initiatives that could undermine India's unity, emphasizing the shared civilizational ethos despite diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)