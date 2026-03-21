Eid Prayers Amid Conflict: Tehran's Solemn Gathering

In Tehran, thousands converged at the grand mosque to participate in Eid al-Fitr prayers, as the city grapples with the absence of its revered leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, recently killed in escalating regional conflicts.

The atmosphere was charged with grief as worshippers mused over the loss of their supreme leader during the sacred occasion. Meanwhile, tensions with Israel and the United States are exacerba-ting, marking a somber turn for the city.

The ceremonies also included funeral services for notable figures, such as Gen. Ali Mohammad Naeini, emphasizing the ongoing strife affecting the lives of ordinary citizens and leaders alike in this turbulent period.

(With inputs from agencies.)