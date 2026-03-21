Deadly Shelling in Belgorod: Ukrainian Forces Strike Public Building

In a deadly escalation of cross-border hostilities, Ukrainian forces allegedly shelled a public building in Russia's Belgorod region, claiming the lives of four individuals. The incident was confirmed by the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, who communicated the attack's details via the messaging platform Telegram.

According to Gladkov, the assault targeted what he described as a 'social site' in the village of Smorodino. While specific details remain scarce, two women were confirmed dead, their bodies reportedly retrieved from under the debris.

The region of Belgorod has been a recurrent target amid ongoing hostilities that have marked four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Visual evidence shared by Governor Gladkov depicted a built-up area consumed by flames, encapsulating the ongoing volatility and tragedy affecting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)