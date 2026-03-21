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Deadly Shelling in Belgorod: Ukrainian Forces Strike Public Building

Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled a public building in Russia's Belgorod region, resulting in four fatalities. Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov identified the targeted site as a 'social site' in the village of Smorodino. Pictures shared online depict the area engulfed in flames, highlighting recurring cross-border tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:37 IST
Deadly Shelling in Belgorod: Ukrainian Forces Strike Public Building
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a deadly escalation of cross-border hostilities, Ukrainian forces allegedly shelled a public building in Russia's Belgorod region, claiming the lives of four individuals. The incident was confirmed by the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, who communicated the attack's details via the messaging platform Telegram.

According to Gladkov, the assault targeted what he described as a 'social site' in the village of Smorodino. While specific details remain scarce, two women were confirmed dead, their bodies reportedly retrieved from under the debris.

The region of Belgorod has been a recurrent target amid ongoing hostilities that have marked four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Visual evidence shared by Governor Gladkov depicted a built-up area consumed by flames, encapsulating the ongoing volatility and tragedy affecting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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