Qatar Helium Crisis: Impact on Technology Industries

Iran's recent assault on Qatar's natural gas export facility has raised alarm regarding both global energy markets and technology supply chains. The attack significantly affects helium production, a vital component used across several advanced industries worldwide.

Helium, a byproduct of natural gas, plays an essential role in industries ranging from chipmaking to space exploration and medical imaging. Qatar, which supplies roughly a third of the world's helium, ceased production after Iran targeted the Ras Laffan facility, the world's largest liquefied natural gas plant, causing significant damage.

QatarGas, a state-owned entity, announced that the damages would take years to repair, reducing the country's helium exports by 14%. This incident underscores the vulnerability of global supply chains to geopolitical tensions and highlights helium's crucial role in cutting-edge industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)