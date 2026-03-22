Boosting Fisheries: A Rs 111.66 Crore Lifeline for Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed appreciation for the Rs 111.66 crore Central grant aimed at enhancing the fisheries sector. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh for their support, promising further funds upon efficient use of the initial Rs 10 crore release.
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- India
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, for granting Rs 111.66 crore to strengthen the Union Territory's fisheries sector.
Sinha lauded the government's commitment to enhancing the livelihoods and welfare of fish farmers in the region. He noted that the release of a 'mother sanction' amounting to Rs 10 crore is part of the initial funding phase.
The financial assistance aims to implement the approved fisheries development project, with further Central support contingent upon the effective utilisation of the initial funds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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