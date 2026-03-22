BTS Brings Seoul to a Standstill with Epic Comeback Concert

BTS, the renowned K-pop boyband, made a grand return to the stage with a spectacular concert in Seoul. This event marked their first performance in over three years, as part of a global tour planned to herald the release of their new album 'Arirang'.

Netflix seized this opportunity for its first global live broadcast of a music concert, streaming the hour-long show to 190 countries, thereby expanding its footprint in South Korea's live event scene.

The group's new album 'Arirang' achieved an astounding reception, selling 3.98 million copies on its first day, highlighting BTS' enduring global impact and the Power of Korean pop music on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)