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Karat Razack's Political Homecoming: Uniting with IUML

In a significant political realignment, former MLA Karat Razack, once supported by the Left, has rejoined the IUML ahead of the Assembly elections. Razack's return is described as unconditional, driven by a disconnect with the LDF. He aims to strengthen IUML, bridging a ten-year gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 22-03-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 12:32 IST
Karat Razack's Political Homecoming: Uniting with IUML
  • Country:
  • India

Karat Razack, a significant political figure in Koduvally, has made headlines by rejoining the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) just ahead of the Assembly elections. Once an independent MLA supported by the Left, Razack cites a disconnect and lack of accommodation within the LDF as reasons for his reentry into IUML.

Razack, formerly a part of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), met IUML State President Sayed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, confirming his return to the party. His return is seen as a significant move, considering his previous narrow victory against an IUML candidate in 2016 and defeat in 2021 by IUML leader M K Muneer.

Addressing the media, Razack emphasized that his return was not driven by any personal ambition but a desire to strengthen IUML, aiming to bridge the gap created during his decade-long break from the organization. Currently serving as the chairman of the Madrasa Welfare Fund Board, Razack plans to work with renewed vigor within the IUML.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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