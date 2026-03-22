V D Satheesan: The Battle for Paravur's Political Future

The political future of Kerala's Paravur constituency hangs in the balance as the state gears up for upcoming elections on April 9. V D Satheesan, the staunch Leader of the Opposition, with a stronghold in local politics, faces a significant challenge from LDF candidate, E T Taison Master, and newly joined BJP contender Vathsala Prasannakumar.

Satheesan, a seasoned Congress leader, has long maintained a strong rapport with Paravur's constituents, securing large victory margins over the years. His opponent, Master, a veteran CPI figure, aims to leverage the developmental strides made by the LDF government to sway voters in this historically Congress-loyal constituency.

As a central figure in the UDF's statewide campaign, Satheesan's contest in Paravur serves as a litmus test for the party's future prospects and his own political ascendancy. The constituency's ongoing urbanization and infrastructure challenges form the crux of the campaign discourse, with all eyes set on this electoral showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)