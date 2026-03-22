Kirsten Dunst Joins 'Minecraft Movie 2' Cast

In a significant casting announcement, Hollywood actor Kirsten Dunst is set to join the star-studded lineup for Warner Bros and Legendary's 'Minecraft Movie 2'.

Dunst, who will portray Alex, a central figure in the blocky universe of the franchise, had previously expressed her interest in the project, spurred by her children's enthusiasm for the first installment. Directed by Jared Hess, who returns after helming the original, this sequel promises to deliver another thrilling adventure drawing from the beloved sandbox video game by Mojang Studios.

The predecessor, featuring acting heavyweights Jack Black and Jason Momoa, not only captivated audiences worldwide but also raked in over $1 billion globally. As fans eagerly await, Dunst's addition is expected to bring fresh excitement to a narrative that originally explored the tale of unlikely heroes venturing into a pixelated world.

(With inputs from agencies.)