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Entertainment Spotlight: BTS's Return and Chuck Norris Tribute

The entertainment world mourns the loss of Chuck Norris, a prominent actor known for his role in 'Walker, Texas Ranger.' Meanwhile, Kpop sensation BTS makes a dynamic return with a concert in Seoul and an upcoming world tour. Netflix partners with Warner Music for exclusive artist documentaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:27 IST
Entertainment Spotlight: BTS's Return and Chuck Norris Tribute

Entertainment news takes center stage as tributes pour in for Chuck Norris, the legendary star of 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' who passed away at the age of 86. His family confirmed his death on Instagram, noting that Norris was surrounded by loved ones.

In a major musical event, Kpop phenomenon BTS galvanized Seoul with their comeback concert, drawing a massive crowd to Gwanghwamun Square. The performance marked their return after a hiatus for military service, and a world tour is set to follow with stops in 34 cities.

Meanwhile, Netflix and Warner Music Group have teamed up on a multi-year deal to produce documentaries about the label's iconic artists. This collaboration promises to give audiences unprecedented insights into the lives and music of legends like David Bowie and Aretha Franklin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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