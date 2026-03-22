Fishes, Votes, and Controversies: BJP's Unusual Campaign Strategy

In a strategic move against the ruling TMC's campaign narrative, BJP candidate Dr. Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay recently conducted an innovative campaign effort in West Bengal, featuring a large catla fish.

The TMC has alleged that if elected, the BJP would impose bans on non-vegetarian food—a claim that Mukhopadhyay and other BJP leaders vigorously deny, asserting their respect for the state's food culture.

The controversy, intensified by precedents in NDA-ruled states, underscores the cultural tensions at the heart of the current political tussle in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)