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Fishes, Votes, and Controversies: BJP's Unusual Campaign Strategy

In an effort to counter claims from the ruling TMC, BJP candidate Dr. Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay campaigned with a fish in West Bengal, dispelling rumors that the BJP would ban non-veg food if they gained power. The unique strategy highlights cultural tensions surrounding food policies in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:33 IST
Fishes, Votes, and Controversies: BJP's Unusual Campaign Strategy
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In a strategic move against the ruling TMC's campaign narrative, BJP candidate Dr. Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay recently conducted an innovative campaign effort in West Bengal, featuring a large catla fish.

The TMC has alleged that if elected, the BJP would impose bans on non-vegetarian food—a claim that Mukhopadhyay and other BJP leaders vigorously deny, asserting their respect for the state's food culture.

The controversy, intensified by precedents in NDA-ruled states, underscores the cultural tensions at the heart of the current political tussle in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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