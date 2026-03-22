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Artists Unite to Champion Nature Through Art in Jharkhand

Artists from across India gathered at Jharkhand's 'All India Spring Art Camp' to highlight the importance of balancing development with sustainability. Principal Chief Conservator Sanjeev Kumar emphasized embracing green technology to reduce environmental harm, noting a recent increase in forest cover. Artists used their work to convey messages of conservation and connection to nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:47 IST
Artists Unite to Champion Nature Through Art in Jharkhand
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In a compelling gathering in Jharkhand, 55 notable artists from different Indian states joined forces to advocate for the preservation of nature through art. The 'All India Spring Art Camp', organized by the state's forest department, highlighted a pressing call to harmonize development with ecological conservation.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sanjeev Kumar, underscored the significance of adopting green technologies in mitigating environmental damage. He revealed that the state's forest cover has increased by 58 square kilometers, attributing this to enhanced public awareness and action towards sustainability.

Participating artists expressed the need for society to remain connected to nature, depicting themes of conservation and love for the environment through their works. They emphasized shifting away from a purely economic focus towards one that cherishes ecological balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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