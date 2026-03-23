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Delhi Emerges as Tourist Magnet with Record Arrivals

In 2024, Delhi airport saw the highest foreign tourist arrivals in India, handling over 32 lakh visitors. Although ranking sixth nationwide, new attractions and film festivals are enhancing Delhi's tourism appeal. The introduction of an electric bus service further underscores efforts to boost the city's tourism circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:21 IST
Delhi Emerges as Tourist Magnet with Record Arrivals
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In a landmark year for tourism, Delhi airport welcomed around 32 lakh foreign visitors in 2024, marking the highest influx in India according to the Delhi Economic Survey 2025-26.

With new attractions like Baansera Park and improved amenities, the national capital continues to enhance its visitor experience. Initiatives such as the Delhi e-Film Clearance Policy and the forthcoming international film festival demonstrate the city's commitment to fostering a vibrant cultural scene.

Despite ranking sixth nationwide for total foreign tourist arrivals, efforts like an electric double-decker bus service are poised to boost Delhi's appeal to international travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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