Delhi Emerges as Tourist Magnet with Record Arrivals

In a landmark year for tourism, Delhi airport welcomed around 32 lakh foreign visitors in 2024, marking the highest influx in India according to the Delhi Economic Survey 2025-26.

With new attractions like Baansera Park and improved amenities, the national capital continues to enhance its visitor experience. Initiatives such as the Delhi e-Film Clearance Policy and the forthcoming international film festival demonstrate the city's commitment to fostering a vibrant cultural scene.

Despite ranking sixth nationwide for total foreign tourist arrivals, efforts like an electric double-decker bus service are poised to boost Delhi's appeal to international travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)