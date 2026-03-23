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Koneru Humpy Withdraws from Chess Tournament Amid Safety Concerns

Renowned chess player Koneru Humpy has withdrawn from the Cyprus Candidates tournament over safety concerns influenced by the regional Gulf conflict. Despite potential financial penalties, Humpy stressed that playing amid military presence contradicts the sport's peaceful nature, emphasizing her decision is about safety, not monetary loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:51 IST
Koneru Humpy Withdraws from Chess Tournament Amid Safety Concerns
Koneru Humpy
  • Country:
  • India

Indian chess master Koneru Humpy has made headlines by choosing to pull out of the upcoming Candidates tournament in Cyprus. Scheduled for later this month, the prestigious event faces heightened security concerns due to the ongoing Gulf conflict and the island's strategic proximity to volatile areas.

Humpy, known for her strategic prowess and two-time World Rapid Championship wins, cited the tension and presence of military warships in Cyprus as contrary to the peaceful environment essential for chess. 'You can't play surrounded by warships,' Humpy told PTI, highlighting her unwillingness to prioritize competition over safety.

Her decision, supported by her family, challenges the current international chess federation policies and sparks debate among fellow competitors. Humpy stands firm, encouraging organizers to reconsider venues or postpone events for player safety, emphasizing that the essence of fair play is missing amid such external threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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