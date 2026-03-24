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Maharashtra Pioneers Esports Growth with Cyber Safety Partnership

Skyesports, GodLike Esports, and Maharashtra Cyber have signed an MoU to boost esports and cyber hygiene in Maharashtra. The partnership aims to promote safe gaming habits through tournaments, mentorship, and awareness programs, reinforcing Maharashtra’s vision of becoming a global esports hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:18 IST
Maharashtra Pioneers Esports Growth with Cyber Safety Partnership
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Mumbai, India - In a groundbreaking move, India's premier esports organizations, Skyesports and GodLike Esports, have partnered with Maharashtra Cyber to advocate for esports and cyber hygiene across the state. This initiative, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), highlights Maharashtra's commitment to becoming a leader in the esports industry.

The alliance focuses on enhancing the esports ecosystem by integrating cyber safety messaging into community engagement and gaming activities. It includes organizing esports tournaments and leagues, while advocating for online safety, prevention of cyberbullying, and data privacy awareness.

The collaboration leverages the strengths of all partners, including professional player engagement and mentorship, to foster a positive gaming community. This alignment is anticipated to strengthen Maharashtra's presence on the global esports stage, with a particular emphasis on safe and disciplined digital interaction.

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