Foreign Contributions Green-lit: Boost for Rural Development Trust
The clearance of foreign funding for the Rural Development Trust (RDT) marks a significant resolution for the organization. Thanks to the intervention of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the central government, RDT can continue its extensive social work across multiple districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
- Country:
- India
The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for addressing the issue of foreign contributions affecting the Rural Development Trust (RDT).
Founded by Vicente Ferrer in 1969, RDT has been active in the dry regions of Anantapur, providing essential services through various initiatives. The NGO's fund flow was disrupted due to previous regulations under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, but has now been resolved, allowing RDT to resume receiving foreign donations.
Operating in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, RDT focuses on disability-inclusive development, sustainable livelihoods, and women's empowerment, ensuring a continued impact in rural communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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