India's Media and Entertainment Boom: A Look Towards 2028

According to a recent report by Ficci-EY, India's media and entertainment sector is on track to expand annually by 7%, reaching Rs 3.3 lakh crore by 2028. This projection highlights the significant growth potential of the industry, which had already seen a 9% rise by 2025, reaching Rs 2.78 lakh crore.

The report underscores the role of digital media as a key driver, with this segment emerging as the largest within the industry by 2025. It surpassed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, fueled by a 26% increase in digital advertising, which alone contributed Rs 94,700 crore.

Live events also witnessed impressive growth, showing a 44% jump due to increased spending on ticketed and personal events. Meanwhile, digital subscription revenues surged by 60%, thanks to the introduction of premium content behind paywalls. Despite global declines, the print sector in India showed resilience, with advertising revenues climbing by 2% through premium formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)