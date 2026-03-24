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India's Media and Entertainment Boom: A Look Towards 2028

India's media and entertainment sector is projected to grow at a 7% annual rate, reaching Rs 3.3 lakh crore by 2028. Digital media leads growth within the industry, with significant contributions from digital advertising. Live events and digital subscriptions also showed robust growth. Print remains resilient despite global trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:39 IST
India's Media and Entertainment Boom: A Look Towards 2028
  • Country:
  • India

According to a recent report by Ficci-EY, India's media and entertainment sector is on track to expand annually by 7%, reaching Rs 3.3 lakh crore by 2028. This projection highlights the significant growth potential of the industry, which had already seen a 9% rise by 2025, reaching Rs 2.78 lakh crore.

The report underscores the role of digital media as a key driver, with this segment emerging as the largest within the industry by 2025. It surpassed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, fueled by a 26% increase in digital advertising, which alone contributed Rs 94,700 crore.

Live events also witnessed impressive growth, showing a 44% jump due to increased spending on ticketed and personal events. Meanwhile, digital subscription revenues surged by 60%, thanks to the introduction of premium content behind paywalls. Despite global declines, the print sector in India showed resilience, with advertising revenues climbing by 2% through premium formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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