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Vivek Oberoi Finds 'Spirit' in Passion-Driven Acting

Actor Vivek Oberoi highlights his focus on passion-driven acting, gearing up for his role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film 'Spirit'. Despite potential box-office wonders, Oberoi expresses contentment in pursuing quality roles purely for artistic fulfillment, while anticipating the film's 2027 release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:07 IST
Vivek Oberoi Finds 'Spirit' in Passion-Driven Acting
Vivek Oberoi
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vivek Oberoi, known for his dedication to his craft, states he is currently pursuing acting purely out of passion, disregarding the pressure that comes with high expectations. Oberoi is set to appear in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film 'Spirit', alongside Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.

Vanga, who gained recognition with hits such as 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh', is poised to take the director's seat once more. While many speculate that 'Spirit' could elevate Oberoi's career as 'Animal' did for Bobby Deol, the actor remains centered on the joy of performing.

The film, produced under Bhadrakali Pictures, is scheduled for a 2027 release. It is set against the backdrop of the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026, where 140 films from 47 countries will showcase, establishing Delhi as a global cinema hub.

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