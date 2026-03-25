Vivek Oberoi Finds 'Spirit' in Passion-Driven Acting

Actor Vivek Oberoi, known for his dedication to his craft, states he is currently pursuing acting purely out of passion, disregarding the pressure that comes with high expectations. Oberoi is set to appear in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film 'Spirit', alongside Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.

Vanga, who gained recognition with hits such as 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh', is poised to take the director's seat once more. While many speculate that 'Spirit' could elevate Oberoi's career as 'Animal' did for Bobby Deol, the actor remains centered on the joy of performing.

The film, produced under Bhadrakali Pictures, is scheduled for a 2027 release. It is set against the backdrop of the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026, where 140 films from 47 countries will showcase, establishing Delhi as a global cinema hub.