Entertainment Headlines: From Jay Chou's Comeback to Schiaparelli's Fashion as Art

The world of entertainment is buzzing with new developments. Leading the headlines, Taiwan's Mandopop sensation Jay Chou is making a comeback with his first album in nearly four years. The album's lead single, featuring a dramatic music video where Chou battles a vampire, is already making waves across Asia, capturing audiences once more with his distinctive blend of Western and Asian music styles.

In legal news, the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared Cox Communications of any financial liability related to piracy by its subscribers, a significant ruling that stops a billion-dollar lawsuit initiated by major music labels. Meanwhile, a court case involving a Florida woman accused of attempting to murder singer Rihanna is underway, with the defendant pleading not guilty.

In the cultural sphere, London opens its doors to a new Schiaparelli exhibition, showcasing the brand's rich history and its influence on fashion as art. Coupled with BTS's record-breaking concert livestream and a sensational 'Music Icons' auction featuring heavy metal memorabilia, the entertainment sector remains vibrant and diverse.