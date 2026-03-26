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Kapil Sharma Celebrates Ashtami with Traditional Fervor at Home

Comedian Kapil Sharma celebrated Ashtami during Chaitra Navratri with a traditional Kanya Pujan at his residence. Sharma, joined by his wife Ginni Chatrath, honored young girls as manifestations of Goddess Durga. He shared glimpses of the rituals on social media, continuing his family's longstanding tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:18 IST
Kapil Sharma Celebrates Ashtami with Traditional Fervor at Home
Kapil Sharma (Photo/Instagram/@kapilsharma). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Celebrated comedian and actor Kapil Sharma marked the auspicious Ashtami day during the Chaitra Navratri festival with fervent traditional rituals at his residence on Thursday. Upholding a cherished family tradition, Sharma hosted a Kanya Pujan ceremony and shared heartfelt moments from the event on his social media platforms, engaging his fans with the festivities.

In an Instagram story, Kapil showcased video snippets capturing the essence of the rituals, supplementing it with the exclamatory caption, 'JAI MATA DI.' As part of the Kanya Pujan, he invited young girls, who are regarded as manifestations of Goddess Durga, into his home. Demonstrating deep-rooted cultural practices, Kapil served them traditional bhog, secured the symbolic red thread on their wrists, and sought their blessings. The celebrations were a family affair, with his wife, Ginni Chatrath, actively participating.

Sharma's observance of Navratri is a consistent tradition. In 2020, he shared an endearing moment of his daughter Anayra's first participation in Kanya Pujan, donning a traditional lehenga-choli. Professionally, Kapil Sharma's latest project is the film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2', directed by Anukalp Goswami. The comedy-drama, featuring an ensemble cast, is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar following its theatrical release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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