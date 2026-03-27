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AstraZeneca Achieves Breakthrough with Tozorakimab in COPD Trials

AstraZeneca PLC announced that its drug Tozorakimab has shown positive outcomes in reducing COPD exacerbations during two Phase III trials, named OBERON and TITANIA. The drug demonstrated a favorable safety profile, being generally well tolerated by patients involved in the study. Detailed results are expected to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:54 IST
AstraZeneca Achieves Breakthrough with Tozorakimab in COPD Trials

AstraZeneca PLC has reported promising developments in its COPD treatment research, stating that its drug Tozorakimab has met primary endpoints in two significant Phase III trials, OBERON and TITANIA.

The pharmaceutical giant highlighted that Tozorakimab was generally well tolerated, showcasing a favorable safety profile, which could be transformative for COPD management.

Dramatically reducing COPD exacerbations, these trial results mark a significant advancement, with full findings scheduled for release at an upcoming medical meeting.

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