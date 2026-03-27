AstraZeneca Achieves Breakthrough with Tozorakimab in COPD Trials

AstraZeneca PLC has reported promising developments in its COPD treatment research, stating that its drug Tozorakimab has met primary endpoints in two significant Phase III trials, OBERON and TITANIA.

The pharmaceutical giant highlighted that Tozorakimab was generally well tolerated, showcasing a favorable safety profile, which could be transformative for COPD management.

Dramatically reducing COPD exacerbations, these trial results mark a significant advancement, with full findings scheduled for release at an upcoming medical meeting.