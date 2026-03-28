Historic Inspection at Disputed Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque Complex

In a significant move, two judges from the Madhya Pradesh High Court inspected the historically controversial Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar on Saturday.

This visit precedes an upcoming court hearing on April 2 concerning the 11th-century structure, which holds religious significance for both Hindus and Muslims. Hindus regard it as a temple dedicated to Vagadevi (Saraswati), while Muslims recognize it as the Kamal Maula Mosque.

Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi from the Indore bench arrived at the site, accompanied by local officials including Collector Priyank Mishra and Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi. With the complex under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India, the judges examined its architecture, pillars, and inscriptions comprehensively while security was tightly maintained.

(With inputs from agencies.)