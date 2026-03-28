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Comprehensive Tourism Development in Jammu and Kashmir Needs More Than Just Cable Cars: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah emphasizes a holistic tourism strategy for Jammu and Kashmir, beyond just cable car installations. He advocates for enhanced infrastructure, inclusive development, and harnessing the potential of underdeveloped areas. Efforts continue to outsource Mantalai's yoga center and expand tourism sites in Doda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:07 IST
Comprehensive Tourism Development in Jammu and Kashmir Needs More Than Just Cable Cars: Omar Abdullah
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stressed the importance of a comprehensive tourism strategy for the region, stating that cable cars alone cannot drive tourism growth. He highlighted the need for robust infrastructure, improved connectivity, and sustainable development to truly unlock the area's potential.

Abdullah noted that while cable car projects are successful in Gulmarg, similar initiatives in other areas like Srinagar, Jammu, and Patnitop have not seen comparable tourist numbers. He argued that relying solely on cable cars as attractions is a misconception, advocating for a more holistic approach instead.

Addressing the tourism potential of remote and underdeveloped areas, Abdullah suggested promoting homestays to benefit local communities and ensure sustainable development. The government continues efforts to outsource the international yoga and wellness center at Mantalai and expand tourism destinations within the Union Territory, including several locations in Doda.

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