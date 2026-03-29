Modi's Gujarat Visit: A Cultural and Technological Leap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gujarat on March 31, with a packed schedule including inaugurating significant cultural and technological projects. Among the highlights is the opening of the Samrat Samprati Museum in Koba, dedicated to Jain heritage, which offers rare insights into India's spiritual legacy.

Modi will also inaugurate a cutting-edge semiconductor assembly facility in Sanand, expected to solidify Gujarat's reputation as a global hub for chip manufacturing. This facility promises to play a crucial role in India's semiconductor mission, potentially producing millions of chips daily.

The visit further emphasizes infrastructural development, with Modi unveiling railway and urban projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore. These initiatives are designed to enhance connectivity and urban living standards across the state, exemplifying a blend of India's cultural richness and technological progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)